There are few feelings that match that first sip of coffee in the morning. Just one cup can set the tone for your entire day—and because one drink can have such power over your daily life, why not make it the absolute best it can possibly be? With just a few tweaks to your coffee brewing setup, your caffeine routine will taste way better.

Brewing an amazing cup of coffee for yourself every morning does not have to be complicated or even time consuming. It doesn’t take a barista to brew a perfect cup (but we did consult some). Learn these techniques today and you can start each morning with a new level of coffee satisfaction.