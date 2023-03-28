5 Ways to Improve Restaurant Service, Courtesy of a Longtime Server

Ace of Service with Jess Rowland - Darrows

Rowland believes servers should read the room (or, as the case may be, the table) and adjust their communication approach accordingly. This means noticing when, for example, a group of friends wants to chat and linger over their meal or, conversely, when a group of coworkers on a lunch break needs to be in and out quickly.

“I call it mirroring,” Rowland said. “I don’t treat people like I want to be treated, I treat people how they want to be treated. I know which gear I need to use for certain people so that they feel seen and taken care of.”

Ultimately, it comes down to being present in the moment: really listening to what people are saying and responding appropriately.

“If I ask you for a straw, I don’t want you to say ‘sure’ and walk away,” said Rowland. “I want to see a sense of urgency: ‘Of course, who else would like a straw?’”

That includes being present with slip-ups. Rowland admits that even with over 25 years of serving experience under his belt, he still makes mistakes. But if, say, he forgets to ring in French fries, as soon as he realizes the mistake, he heads to the table, apologizes, and makes it right.

“It’s called a service recovery,” he said. “Service recovery can be more important than great service. It makes you human.”