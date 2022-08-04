Buffalo wings (USA)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention an American culinary treasure: buffalo wings. These deep-fried flappers are cooked until they’re totally crisp, then they’re tossed in a generous amount of hot sauce mixed with butter (which helps coat the chicken and adds richness). The wings are typically served with blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side for dipping. No bar menu is complete without them, but you don’t have to step outside your front door to get some: A baked buffalo wing or an air-fried buffalo wing involves very little work or mess, and the results are just as good as what your local sports bar can pull from the fryer.