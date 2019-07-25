Photo: Wavebreakmedia (iStock)

Waiting tables in high school and college imbued me with many life lessons: Look before you turn corners; don’t judge a person until you’ve walked a mile in their Crocs; Cambro tubs are life. I also learned practical skills, including how to make change quickly in my head and how to fold napkins into ornamental fans. The latter doesn’t get much play anymore.

But by far the most “showy” skill I learned waiting tables was how to carry more than half a dozen wine glasses in one hand. I worked at a BYO restaurant and felt like 75% of my job involved polishing and carrying wine glasses. I could never fit nine glasses in my hand—I think my palms are just too small—but I got up to 7.

There are plenty of YouTube tutorials on the subject, and once you get the method down, it just takes practice. Needless to say, don’t use the Riedel to start.