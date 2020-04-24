Food is delicious.
How quickly will my grocery haul spoil?

Aimee Levitt
Filed to:grocery
grocerygrocery shoppingfood safety
Illustration for article titled How quickly will my grocery haul spoil?
Photo: Michael Runkel / robertharding (Getty Images)
The biggest question everyone asks now after returning home from the grocery store—tired and frazzled after trying to maintain social distance in narrow aisles while simultaneously maneuvering a cart and checking off items on a grocery list—is, how long before I have to do this again?

Fortunately, The Guardian has produced a handy guide to how long it takes for 17 different food items to go bad, and how to tell. (Hint: the date on the package is not always the best indication.) In most cases, you can trust your nose: if something smells bad, it will also taste bad. But there are some fun tricks, like this one for eggs: if it floats in water, like a witch, it’s gone bad. As for your precious yeast, keep it sealed in an airtight container in a dark, cool place, and it’ll last until we have a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

