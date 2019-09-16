Screenshot: BIGS (YouTube)

Happy Decorative Gourd Season to you and yours! As you’re carving your pumpkins, haven’t you wondered about how large companies harvest pumpkin seeds? Okay, just me then.

Well I and the people behind BIGS brand pumpkin seeds—who made the video below—are here to show you that it is quite the process, and one that I admit I never thought much about until this pumpkin season.

Look at the giant pumpkin-pulverizing wheel! The truckloads of goopy seeds! Sacks of 12,000 pounds of pumpkin seeds! I only wish I could tour that roasting facility—I bet it smells amazing. Kind of a shame that they have to crush up all those pretty pumpkins in the process, though.