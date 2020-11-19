Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Last Call: How much water do you drink throughout the day?

dannisree
Dennis Lee
Filed to:water
water
hands in sink washing water bottle
Photo: Dougal Waters (Getty Images)
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
We all know that there’s various advice on how much water to drink every day. A long time ago, I’d heard that the appropriate amount was eight cups of water, which translates into a half gallon of liquid. I don’t think I drink nearly that much, as far as I can tell. Updated medical advice seems to suggest just drinking enough so that you’re not regularly thirsty is sufficient.

I keep my cup of water by my desk and during the morning I drink the whole thing fairly quickly. It’s a big plastic tumbler and If I had to guess, it’s around 20 ounces, just over a pint. After I go through my morning cup, I taper off after lunch, as I feel more full with food in my stomach. I don’t end up finishing another full 20-ounce cup until well into the evening. For some reason, I’m not quite as thirsty then, which means I hover around 40 ounces of water a day.

Back on the line in the restaurant I worked at, I would usually go through a quart of water within five hours or so. Standing in front of a hot wood-fired oven quietly made me dehydrated with a combination of the heat, the physical motion, and the dry air (I learned that the punishingly hard way more than a few nights). These days, though, my work environment isn’t nearly so infernal, so my habits have changed a lot. All this just makes me curious to other people’s habits. How much water do you drink a day? What’s “normal”?

Dennis Lee

Staff writer at The Takeout. Also: Saveur Humor Blog Award Winner, professional pizza maker, and insufferable troublemaker.

Dr Emilio Lizardo

The traditional 8 cups of water includes the dihydrogen monoxide intrinsic to your food, which is anywhere from 1/3 to 2/3 water, depending on what it is.