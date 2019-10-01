Photo: RawPixel (iStock)

Anyone who has ever been on a cruise can tell you that 90% of the reason for going is the food. It’s not even the fact that it’s good (on many, it’s not), it’s that there’s just so much of it. It’s where you go to live your most excessive Creosote-ian food fantasies, where you can eat four breakfasts, seven steaks, and 16 banana splits a day because, well, you can. If you don’t return home at least five pounds heavier, you’ve done it wrong.

Now, a new research study conducted by travel insurance provider Admiral has uncovered the numbers behind our high seas gluttony. As reported in Express, a ship that’s been stocked for a week-long Caribbean voyage carries over 100 tons of food and beverages, which is turned into 250,000 meals, ranging between 28,000 and 30,000 meals a day. This includes 67,550 pastries, 21,000 ice cream cones, 10,680 hot dogs, and 7,200 burgers. For reference, the average cruise ship carries about 3,000 passengers, so color me impressed.

Advertisement

Though the numbers sound insane, going hog wild and letting your inner fatty run free is truly what a cruise vacation is all about. After all, you’re just getting your money’s worth, and there ain’t nothing wrong with that.