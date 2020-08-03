Last Call: How do you spice up your cooking routine?

Photo : View Stock ( Getty Images )

Last Call Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today. Prev Next View All

We’re now entering Month Five of quarantine. That means five months of eating at home. Five months of cooking. Five months of anything can get pretty old if you don’t change up your routine every now and again. Like this:



Advertisement

My own kung fu skills need some work, but I’ll bet after a lot of practice and another year of year of quarantine, I should have some parts of it down. (The getting hens to lay eggs on command is a really advanced skill that probably takes years and years to perfect.) In the meantime, I’ve been checking cookbooks out of the library and trying new recipes. I know, it’s way more boring.

Advertisement

What have you been doing to keep yourself from falling into a cooking rut?