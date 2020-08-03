Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: How do you spice up your cooking routine?

aimeelevitt
Aimee Levitt
Filed to:Cooking
CookingChinese Foodkung fu
Illustration for article titled Last Call: How do you spice up your cooking routine?
Photo: View Stock (Getty Images)
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
We’re now entering Month Five of quarantine. That means five months of eating at home. Five months of cooking. Five months of anything can get pretty old if you don’t change up your routine every now and again. Like this:

My own kung fu skills need some work, but I’ll bet after a lot of practice and another year of year of quarantine, I should have some parts of it down. (The getting hens to lay eggs on command is a really advanced skill that probably takes years and years to perfect.) In the meantime, I’ve been checking cookbooks out of the library and trying new recipes. I know, it’s way more boring.

What have you been doing to keep yourself from falling into a cooking rut?

Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

DISCUSSION

katiekeys
katie_keys

I started making Indian food. And I got 101 Asian Dishes to Cook Before You Die for Christmas so still working on those. I started an Imperfect Foods account to order stuff I can’t get at my store or wouldn’t normally buy.

Still struggling though.  Might only eat cereal next week.  