How clean must food containers be in order to recycle them?

Filed to:recycling
recyclingPackaging
Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

This week, we’re talking recyclables. Pizza boxes, pasta sauce jars, six-pack holders, etc. Sometimes peanut butter jars are touch to scrape clean, and it seems silly to waste dishwasher real estate on salsa containers. How clean do these things have to be before you chuck them into the recycle bin? Will the recycling plant really care about a bit of sauce left over at the bottom of the jar? They just might. Watch the video above to find out. And for the full investigation, head here.

