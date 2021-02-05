How can you tell if your spices have gone stale?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

Unlike most of what we purchase at the grocery store, spices are used in minuscule amounts across many months. This means that they spend a lot of time just sitting around, losing their potency by the day. So, how can you tell if they’re still worth using? We spoke to experts to determine what you should look for in spices when you purchase them at the store, and how you can assess the ones that have been in the back of your cupboard longer than you can remember. For the full story, head here.