How can you prevent freezer burn?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

Ice cream lives in your freezer for those moments when you need it most. So it’s disproportionately frustrating to dig out a pint and find that a layer of ice crystals has formed on top, rendering large swaths of your ice cream waterlogged and less delicious than before. Why does freezer burn happen, and what’s the best way to stop it? We spoke to chefs and ice cream authorities to get the best intel on keeping frozen treats pristine. For the full investigation, head here.

