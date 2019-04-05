Photo: rudisill (iStock)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Watch a cast iron skillet get made

I love my cast iron skillet. Those dang things are indestructible—oh, how I’ve tried, not on purpose of course. I’ve put Ol’ Lodgey through the ringer, baking cheesy casseroles and over-caramelized cobbler fillings and searing a T-bone or two a few shades north of black, and still my skillet keeps on ticking. So I’ve always wondered, how do cast iron skillets get produced? The answer, as with most things in life, can be found on that magical site called YouTube, which I’ve embedded above and is very much your five minutes of time. This same YouTube channel also shows you how a Le Creuset Dutch oven is made, which is remarkably similar to the cast iron skillet process. And there are these too, showing how a Henckels chef’s knife and KitchenAid stand mixer are produced. If you’re into artisan craft porn, this YouTube channel is a rabbit hole. [Kevin Pang]