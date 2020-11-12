Let's fight over how to pronounce the word “pecan”

Image : FotografiaBasica ( Getty Images )

I’m not going home for Thanksgiving this year, which means I probably won’t get to see any Midwesterners fight in turtlenecks. Still, I enjoy a brawl, which is why I was pleased to witness the chaos the American Pecan Council (APC) hath wrought via online poll. In honor of the impending pecan pie season, the APC posed a single chaotic query: how do you pronounce the word “pecan?” Specifically, are you team “PEA-can” or team “puh-CON”?

As an Ozarks native, I have mixed feelings on the proper pronunciation. I’m team “puh-CON,” but all of my drawling elders are team “PEA-can.” My dad, who hates pecans, just calls them “your mom’s nuts.” Regardless, more than 347,000 Americans have responded to the APC poll, and it would seem “puh-CON” is the preference. As of this morning, “puh-CON” was leading, albeit by a slim margin of a few percentage points.

It’s also worth noting that I was able to vote twice via incognito browser (once for each pronunciation, because I am a villain). With that in mind, the poll results may or may not reflect the values of the American people. If you’d like to make a case for team “PEA-can,” you still have a few hours. You can cast your vote on the official voting website until 5 p.m. CST today (Thursday, November 12). And if you don’t care to engage in nut phonics, you can always dive into our deep, delicious well of pecan recipes like this one.