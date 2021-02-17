How Houston restaurants are powering through the storm to feed their communities

Photo : SUZANNE CORDEIRO / Contributor ( Getty Images )

As the recent winter storm bore down on Texas, causing power outages, burst pipes, and dangerous conditions, a small band of restaurant owners in Houston scrambled to find ways to keep their communities taken care of. Eater Houston reports on their efforts.

When temps dove low on Monday, staff from a restaurant called Turkey Leg Hut (awesome name), went to downtown Houston to hand out meals to people in need. The restaurant itself had to shut down, but the staff got together and brought their food truck to the George R. Brown Convention center to take care of those at the warming station. The truck remains open even now, as power is still out for millions of Texans.

A local beer bar, Flying Saucer, had to close, too, but the workers organized a community coat and blanket drive.

Advertisement

Grocery stores were slammed with people looking to stock up on supplies before they hunkered down. Staples sold out quickly—in Texas, that includes tortilla chips—and lines grew long.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

But boutique grocery store Henderson & Kane, which remained open although it had no power, had free coffee and cocoa on hand so shoppers could warm up their hands and frigid faces.



Eater Houston is keeping tabs on those restaurants that are still open for business, as many places are choosing to remain closed for now. People still have to be fed. Hopefully power will be restored sooner than later.