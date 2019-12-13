Food is delicious.
Newswire

“Hot Servers Wanted”: Restaurant apologizes for coupon typo

Marnie Shure
Filed to:restaurants
13
1
Photo: fudfoto (iStock)

Copy editors matter, and news stories like this one no doubt leave them feeling the tiniest bit smug. The owner of Denim Byob, a restaurant in Haddonfield, New Jersey, wrote an apology on Instagram this week after accidentally mailing out 30,000 coupons that said “Hot Servers Wanted.”

Advertisement

According to chef and owner David Murray, the coupon was supposed to say “Holiday Servers Wanted,” and he simply read too quickly as he was proofreading the copy from his phone. “Hopefully everyone gets a laugh out of this and understands that this was not some obscene publicity stunt,” he said.

You have to wonder, though, whether “Hot Servers Wanted” was an honest mistake on the part of the coupon designer, or whether it was slipped in as a prank. Either way, Murray doesn’t place blame on anyone but himself, ending his post with “#humbled.”

Share This Story

whoops

Medieval Mince Meat Pie is your yuletide Everest

Ask The Salty Waitress: Can I give my bartender a holiday gift or bonus?

What is white chocolate, and why is it so divisive?

Prepare ye, America: Veganuary is coming

Pepsi will debut a new coffee drink in 2020 with double the caffeine

Deck the halls with branded nonsense, fa la la la la, la la la la [Updated]

About the author

Marnie Shure
Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Posts