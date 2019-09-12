Last CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
Twitter, our source for all the most important news in the world, provided us with this gem this afternoon:
Not only that, competitor Bergdorf Goodman has a hamburger chair.
The only way all of this could possibly be improved upon is if the hot dogs were made city-specific. Like, lots of extra pillows shaped like sport peppers with a little pickle relish throw for Chicago. Or a chili-and-onion afghan for Detroit. Maybe a cream cheese body pillow for Seattle. And of course the burger needs a little blanket of cheese.
Neiman, are you listening?
