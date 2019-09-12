Photo: robertsre (iStock)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Twitter, our source for all the most important news in the world, provided us with this gem this afternoon:



Not only that, competitor Bergdorf Goodman has a hamburger chair.

The only way all of this could possibly be improved upon is if the hot dogs were made city-specific. Like, lots of extra pillows shaped like sport peppers with a little pickle relish throw for Chicago. Or a chili-and-onion afghan for Detroit. Maybe a cream cheese body pillow for Seattle. And of course the burger needs a little blanket of cheese.

Neiman, are you listening?