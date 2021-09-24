Say, nice hot chicken sandwich you have there. Sure would be a shame if someone... slathered it in ice cream. That’s exactly what’s going down at Houston-based restaurant Mico’s Hot Chicken, CultureMap Houston reports. Per CultureMap, the Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant recently started offering vanilla ice cream as a topping on its signature sandwiches—and customers have something to say.



Mico’s posted about the ice cream-topped sandwiches on Instagram earlier this month, and the comments started flooding in. Some users were stoked about the offering, commenting that the sandwich “exceeded expectations,” and is “definitely worth trying.” Another wrote, “My mouth LITERALLY watered watching this.” Unfortunately, the internet is full of rigid, uncreative fools who aren’t willing to step outside of their respective hot chicken comfort zones. “I just reported this post for assault,” one user wrote on the Instagram post. “This is treason.”

CultureMap also chatted with Mico’s co-owner Kimico Frydenlund, who lamented how some commenters accused the restaurant of “promoting diabetes and heart attacks.” Frydenlund told CultureMap that she knew putting ice cream on a hot chicken sandwich might be controversial; still, she didn’t expect some of the nastier comments.

“I knew it would get people talking,” she says. “I didn’t know it would become controversial to the point where we’ve had comments where people are hoping our business fails or I lose everything I love. That was pretty shocking, to say the least.”

A few reminders: first, real people see the things you post on the internet, so maybe take it easy on the snark. Second, adding ice cream to savory entrees is a tasty idea, and Mico’s is far from the first to do so. You don’t have to like it; you don’t even have to eat it. But let’s extend a little courtesy to people (read: me) who think this sandwich sounds delightful.