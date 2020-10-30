Vote 2020 graphic
Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?

Hey Wienermobile drivers, is a hot dog a sandwich?

Marnie Shure
Hot Dogs
Hot Dogs
Hotdoggers Mustard Mags and Zach n Cheese pose with the Wienermobile
Hotdoggers Mustard Mags and Zach n Cheese pose with the Wienermobile
Photo: Zach n Cheese / Oscar Mayer
This week, we had the immense privilege of sharing our interview with Zach n Cheese and Mustard Mags, two very official drivers of the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. They shared their thoughts on everything from ideal hot dog toppings, to the joys of making people smile on the highway, to the enduring appeal of those plastic Wienerwhistles. But in speaking to the foremost authorities on the veritable American institution that is the hot dog, we had to hear them weigh in on the most important consideration of all.

The Takeout: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Mustard Mags & Zach n Cheese [in perfect, accidental unison]: This is controversial!

Mustard Mags: I have put a lot of thought into this, actually. I had not before I got this job, but now I’ve thought about it a lot. And I... I do think it’s a sandwich!

Zach n Cheese: Whoa!

Mustard Mags: I know. I think that it would count. But Zach, what do you think?

Zach n Cheese: I think that Oscar Mayer’s Hotdoggers are open to anybody, whether they choose to eat a sandwich or a hot dog—or whatever they call it. As long as it’s an Oscar Mayer hot dog in between there, we’re happy.

DISCUSSION

imnotdedyet
David E. Davis

I think there’s a more accurate question to ask:

Is the weinermobile a sandwich car?