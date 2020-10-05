Vote 2020 graphic
Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?

Hey Victoria Pedretti, is a hot dog a sandwich?

Laura Studarus
Filed to:Hot Dogs
Hot DogsCelebrities
1
Victoria Pedretti at the 2019 MTV Movie Awards
Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan (Getty Images)
Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?Welcome to Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich? in which The Takeout asks famous and important people to answer the most important question to ever beguile the human race.
After staring in The Haunting Of Hill House, You, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Victoria Pedretti’s presence on screen is a strong indication that things are about to get intense. That holds true with her latest role in Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor, the story of a young American schoolteacher who takes a job as a governess in the English countryside. It’s a fairly straightforward gig, until, of course, the ghosts start showing up.

But the 25-year-old actress prefers to leave the drama at work (ditto for the ghosts). As Pedretti points out, there’s no sense in being mysterious, nor taking pride in being hard to read. She’s not down with Hollywood image games. But will she be game to answer The Takeout’s most haunting question of all?

The Takeout: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Victoria Pedretti: I just don’t think I’m an expert. I think you have to ask an expert, like a sandwich expert. Who cares about my opinion? I’m just Victoria Pedretti!

TO: So, if someone said “Do you want a sandwich,” you wouldn’t expect a hot dog?

VP: No. If somebody was like, “What about a hot dog?” I’d be like, “Oh, yeah, that sounds good to me.” I don’t know, a hot dog always sounds good. I don’t know how to answer that. [Laughs] I refuse to answer the question! I do not have a strong enough opinion.

