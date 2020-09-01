Hey Toni Collette, is a hot dog a sandwich?

Toni Collette at a screening of “Fun Mom Dinner” in 2017 Photo : Rob Kim ( Getty Images )

After meeting a bloody end in Velvet Buzzsaw, a headless end in Hereditary, and a happy end in Muriel’s Wedding, it’s safe to say that Toni Collette plays it anything but safe. Her appearance in any film is shorthand for cinematic decadence, and she’s one of the few actors with the intensity to sell it. No wonder one Twitter user reviewed her performances as being “like if Nicolas Cage had full control of his powers.”

Advertisement

Collette’s role as “Mother” in Charlie Kaufman’s new Netflix mind-bender I’m Thinking Of Ending Things is a showcase for all of those aforementioned powers. Time and meaning warp throughout the movie, and Mother is alternately a young house-cleaning woman, a geekily proud middle-aged mom, and a bedridden patient. But for all her shapeshifting performances, can Collette shift gears to answer The Takeout’s biggest question of all? We emailed her to find out.

The Takeout: Is a hot dog a sandwich?



Toni Collette: NO. A HOT DOG IS A HOT DOG.