Photo: Tyler Golden (The CW), Graphic: Natalie Peeples

Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich? Welcome to **Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?** in which The Takeout asks famous and important people to answer the most important question to ever beguile the human race.

For four seasons, The CW has aired a series that’s probably most easily described as “a musical romantic comedy about navigating the world with mental illness while juggling all the things that people and society tell you are supposed to happen if you want to be happy.” But actually, the situation’s a lot more nuanced than that.



The theme song for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s first season

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ends this week. It’s doing so on its own terms, with the exact number of seasons that co-creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna set out to make from the start. The finale airs Friday, and it will be followed immediately by Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special!, a joyous, one-hour celebration of the strange, funny, sometimes moving music of the series. That special, like the series, also stars Bloom, who also writes the music (with Jack Dolgen and Adam Schlesinger) and for the series in general, and acts as an executive producer. The cast will do it all again at Radio City Music Hall in May, so that’s no big deal. Oh, and there’s a documentary about the making of the finale, which arrived on CW Seed, the network’s streaming service, this weekend.

It is, like Rebecca Bunch (Bloom’s character), a lot. And it’s keeping Bloom extremely, and unsurprisingly, busy. Yet somehow, between working on the final sound-mix for the concert special, promoting the end of her television show, saying goodbye to the character she’s played for four seasons, walking her dog, and asking very important questions about the Harry Potter series, she found a moment to weigh in on the hot dog issue.

Her answer is clear and concise. I had no follow-ups. The situation is not more nuanced than that.

The Takeout: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Rachel Bloom: Ha! Yes, a hot dog is a sandwich because it’s protein in between bread.

Advertisement

TO: Thank you!

The final episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern—an hour earlier than its usual time-slot, so check your DVRs. Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special! airs immediately afterward. If you, like most of the world, have never seen the show, the first three seasons can be found on Netflix.

