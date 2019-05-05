Photo: Netflix, Graphic: Natalie Peeples

Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich? Welcome to **Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?** in which The Takeout asks famous and important people to answer the most important question to ever beguile the human race.

In troubled times, humanity seeks solace in many ways. Some watch warm, funny, comforting television. Some dwell on the impermanence of life, the impossibility of perfection, and wax philosophical in general. Some like cake.



Nailed It! somehow contains all of the above elements.

Netflix’s delightful baking series returns May 17, ready to soothe the masses with monstrous cake pops, collapsed tiers, extremely gooey frosting, and yes, the odd triumph. With it comes the delightful Nicole Byer, a comedian, actor, and writer who, if you like things that are funny, you have definitely seen (or heard) on television this year. The Simpsons. The Good Place. Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Bob’s Burgers. BoJack Horseman. She’s been busy.

And Nailed It isn’t even the only Netflix project on Byer’s very crowded calendar. She’s also one of the voices of Tuca & Bertie, an Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish-fronted series about two thirtysomething bird ladies from BoJack. It’s very good. So is Byer. So is Nailed It. The cakes, however, are debatable.



Also debatable: The status of hot dogs with regard to sandwich classification.

The Takeout: Is a hot dog a sandwich?



Nicole Byer: No.

TO: Absolutely not?

NB: A hot dog is a hot dog, a Philly Cheesesteak is a Philly Cheesesteak. You wouldn’t just call it a “ham and cheese,” it’s a ham and cheese sandwich. If it has an actual name, that’s the name of it.

TO: Okay.

NB: A hamburger’s not a sandwich, it’s a hamburger.

TO: And a lobster roll’s not a sandwich?

NB: No, it’s a lobster roll! You wouldn’t say a lobster roll sandwich.

TO: That’s true.

NB: So I just don’t understand what the big debate is about. People get heated.

TO: Plenty of people agree with you, but Rita Moreno does not.

NB: Well, she’s wrong. She’s a legend, but she’s wrong.