Hey Molly Yeh, is a hot dog a sandwich?

Photo : Food Network

Molly Yeh (pronounced “Yay!”) first learned how to bake after she moved from Brooklyn, where she was studying percussion at Juilliard, to her husband’s family’s sugar beet farm in North Dakota and took a job working the graveyard shift at a local bakery. She began filling her capital-letter-free blog my name is yeh with inventive recipes inspired by her Chinese/Jewish/Midwestern roots, such as black sesame hamantaschen, latke hotdish, and pastrami egg rolls. This grew into a book, Molly On The Range: Recipes And Stories From An Unlikely Life On A Farm, and her own Food Network show, Girl Meets Farm.



Advertisement

Yeh’s repertoire includes several hot dog recipes, including banh mi hot dogs, corn dogs, and pretzel challah bagel dogs. So it seemed natural to ask such a brave kitchen experimenter about one of the most controversial food issues of our time.

The Takeout: Is a hot dog a sandwich?



Molly Yeh: [laughs really, really hard for about 30 seconds straight] Yes, and can I eat one right now?