Hey Laverne Cox, is a hot dog a sandwich?

Photo : Dominik Bindl ( Getty Images ) , Graphic : Natalie Peeples ( Getty Images )

Laverne Cox is an Emmy-nominated actress, producer, and LGBTQ advocate who somehow still finds time to drink water and exercise and also breathe. This month, Cox is sweating through Meet Us At The Bar(re), a Smirnoff partnership with D.C.-based, Black women-owned fitness studio SideBarre. The event involves a series of virtual barre classes in support of Black woman entrepreneurs across the country—and since the classes are virtual, Cox will be swinging her limbs right alongside you. (Is that what happens during barre classes? You swing your limbs, right?)



As part of the event, Smirnoff will pledge $50,000 to Black Girl Ventures (BGV), an organization providing Black and Brown women with access to “community, capital, and capacity building in order to meet business milestones that lead to economic advancement through entrepreneurship.” It’s a perfect partnership for Cox, an outspoken social and racial justice advocate. She’s strong in her convictions—but how does she feel about the hot dog/sandwich debate? We called her up to find out.

The Takeout: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Laverne Cox: Who thinks a hot dog is not a sandwich? That would be my question.