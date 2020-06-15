Hey Jessie Ware, is a hot dog a sandwich?

Jessie Ware is a woman of many talents. She recently showcased her ability to strut through a glam late-night performance from her living room, but even before that, her ability to craft a devastating hook led HAIM to write with her and Miguel to line up for a duet.



Advertisement

But even with a fourth album on the horizon (What’s Your Pleasure, out June 26), the British dance pop diva hasn’t lost sight of her other love: being everyone’s favorite foodie. Ware’s food podcast, Table Manners, began recording in 2017 and has been such a success that she recently released the Table Manners: The Cookbook. Alongside her mother, Helena Ware, Jessie presents each episode as an aural dinner party with a slate of high-profile co-hosts—John Legend, Dua Lipa, and Emilia Clarke have all been recent guests on the show. Even with all this on her plate, Ware comes across as someone who would drop everything to trade gossip over lunch.

But can she settle the great hot dog/sandwich debate?

The Takeout: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Jessie Ware: Oh, my god. I would have never called it a sandwich. Oh god, very controversial thought-provoking question you’ve asked me. I’d say it’s not a sandwich. I don’t know what it is! Like a sausage roll, I don’t know. I guess it is a sandwich. Shit! I don’t know, but then, would you call it a “burger sandwich”? No.

Advertisement

TO: You sound like your world has just been rocked.

JW: It has! I feel like I associate a hot dog nearer to the burger world than I would to the sandwich world. But then, we didn’t put burgers within the sandwich category, so I feel like the hot dog just stands alone.