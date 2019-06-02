Photo: Matthias Clamer (FX), Graphic: Natalie Peeples

Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich? Welcome to **Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?** in which The Takeout asks famous and important people to answer the most important question to ever beguile the human race.

Like many of the people who kindly answer this silly question for us, Jemaine Clement is extremely busy. When I spoke with him in February, he was in the middle of a chaotic press tour, promoting both his new series What We Do In The Shadows—FX’s spinoff of the Clement-Taika Waititi film of the same name, which just ended its solid first season—and the third (and final) season of Legion. He was also fresh off a flight from New Zealand (not a short jaunt.) Quite a day.



Even with the jet lag, however, he’s got nothing on his character on Legion. In Noah Hawley’s visually stunning series, Clement plays Oliver Bird, a guy who’s had a rough go of it, to say the least. He’s been trapped in unknowable realms, had his mind conquered by destructive entities, endured a lot of stress in his relationships, and worn some very stylish suits that, alas, don’t look super breathable.



But at least he’s gotten to do a dance battle or two.

What We Do In The Shadows has already been renewed, so even though this final season is Legion’s last go-round, it won’t be the end of Clement at the network. And hey, if you miss him between now and the Legion return on June 24, you can always throw Flight Of The Conchords on your TV, or maybe play this Moana classic on a loop:

We did not ask him if hot dogs are shiny, but he did indulge a question concerning sandwiches.

Advertisement

The Takeout: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Jemaine Clement: Oh. Um, no.

TO: Why not?

JC: Because the bread’s not separated. The filling needs to be sandwiched between the bread. That’s my rule, anyway.

Advertisement



