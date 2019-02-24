Photo: Jimmy Chin (National Geographic), Graphic: Natalie Peeples

Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich? Welcome to **Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?** in which The Takeout asks famous and important people to answer the most important question to ever beguile the human race.

If you have a problem with heights, you might want to give yourself a break about halfway through Free Solo. The Oscar-winning documentary about climber Alex Honnold, which chronicles his attempt to complete a free solo (meaning without ropes, harnesses, or any protective gear) climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, climbs to some dizzying altitudes.



Not even sort of joking:

It’s fitting that the documentary about this particular feat has reached such heights itself, picking up a slew of awards and nominations. That particular journey culminates in tonight’s Academy Awards ceremony, but it’s far from the end of the road (or cliff, if you’d prefer). Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s excellent documentary will air on Nathional Geographic at 9 p.m. on March 3, so provided you’re cool with all that height, you can catch it then.

In the meantime, we asked one of the world’s greatest athletes, who is standing on the Oscars stage as I type this(!), if a hot dog is a sandwich.

The Takeout: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Alex Honnold: What?

TO: Do you think a hot dog is a sandwich?

AH: No. No, I don’t think so at all.

TO: Why not?

AH: Well first off, a hot dog is gross, I’m not into hot dogs in general. But no, I think of a hot dog as flat, and a sandwich as round.

TO: Okay, makes sense.

AH: I feel like a hot dog is closer to a burrito almost.

TO: A hot dog is a burrito?

AH: I’m not saying it is a burrito, I’m just saying it’s closer to that than to a sandwich.

TO: Works for me.