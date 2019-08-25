Photo: Noam Galai (Getty Images), Graphic: Natalie Peeples

Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich? Welcome to **Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?** in which The Takeout asks famous and important people to answer the most important question to ever beguile the human race.

We covered a lot of ground in our Alton Brown interview last week, but one topic missing from our conversation was around food. Actually, we did ask him one food question, and yes, it’s the food question you’re dying to hear.

That’s why you voluntarily clicked through, right?

The Takeout: Hey Alton Brown, is a hot dog a sandwich?

Alton Brown: I have argued both sides. My actual honest answer is yes. And the reason I say that is anything delivered to your mouth with your hands only touching bread—that is not a stuffed product like a calzone—is a sandwich. A hamburger is a sandwich, and a hot dog is a sandwich.

TO: Interesting theory. Many people who’ve answered this question used continuous bread connectivity as the basis of their argument, such as a stuffed pita or a lobster roll...

AB: I do (think they’re sandwiches), in both cases. To me, unless the food has somehow been baked in there, it’s a sandwich. A stuffed pita is a sandwich. There’s only one other option: A hot dog is either a sandwich or a taco.

Good Eats: The Return airs on Food Network Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern.