Photo: Hershey’s

For the first time in 125 years—a history spanning three centuries—Hershey’s has decided to make a visual change to its iconic chocolate bar. Why, might you ask? Emoji, that’s why. Kids like emoji.

Every once in awhile, a story comes along and The Takeout staff collectively grabs its popcorn and waits to see what you, dear readers, will make of it. So it is with the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars. Before you trot down to the comments, however, some additional details: First, it’s not as though the classic Hershey bar is going the way of the dinosaurs. The Emoji Bars—available in both standard and snack size, and with six different sets of emoji—are a strictly limited-time deal, sticking around only through the end of summer. Peak s’more season, you might say.

Hershey’s also has research backing up the whole “kids like emoji” thing. A study conducted on behalf of the company found that 87 percent of youths thought they would want to share a Hershey emoji situation with other youths. The study included a sample size of 1,000 consumers, and half were kids ages 8-13. The other half were parents of kids that age. Then Hershey’s did yet more research on children and their rage for emoji, allowing a group of youngsters and their parents to select the 25 emoji used on the six bars, chosen “to feature meanings that would help to spark a conversation and make new connections.”

Hershey’s gets the youths, is what I’m saying.

Anyway, eagerly awaiting your thoughts.