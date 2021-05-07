Happens to the best of us: Hershey’s accidentally distributed a ton of nuts

Photo : picture alliance / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Who among us hasn’t incorrectly filled 1,700 bottles of Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping with a bunch of Heath Shell Topping, which contains almonds, prompting a voluntary safety recall to protect individuals with nut allergies? Hey, glass houses, am I right?



A little background: The voluntary recall notice popped up on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Hershey’s websites, saying that the brand shipped a series of 7.25-oz bottles containing the sneaky almonds between April 15 and May 3. The bottles were shipped nationwide, putting nut allergy sufferers at severe risk of allergic reaction. Fortunately, there have been no reports of illness or injury, according to the recall notice.

How did this happen? Did somebody mistake the “plain chocolate shell” nozzle for the “full of potentially harmful nuts” nozzle? The recall notice says that the “situation arose due to an isolated error at a contract manufacturing facility,” and Hershey took “immediate steps” to ensure the issue did not occur again, which I can only presume involved labeling the nut nozzle “NUT HOSE, PROCEED WITH CAUTION.”

If you’re worried about the recall, note that only Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased after April 15 are included. Per the notice, consumers who purchased Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping products after April 15 should contact Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund by calling 1-866-528-6848 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. You can also visit www.askhershey.com for more information on processing your refund. Hey, Hershey’s: it’s time to make amends. Er, al-mends.