Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

The Takeout held its weekly fantasy draft last night, a debate on the best food mascots. Leave it to our beloved commenteriat to tell us which mascots were regrettably overlooked, and which were best left to the dustbins of bad marketing ideas.

Takeout commenter Please Clap directed us to this 1953 television commercial of Post Sugar Rice Krinkles cereal. We beg you to experience this video full screen, where it’s most pixelated, and with the volume turned off.

Sweet dreams!