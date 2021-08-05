Truly fancy folks are fancy 24/7, even when they’re on the move.
That’s what makes Tequila Cazadores canned cocktails so convenient: They’re made with 100% Blue Agave Tequila and they’re 100% mobile.
But you don’t just get this fancy overnight! It takes some serious practice to eat Beef Wellington on a jog or canned oysters on the half-shell during a chess match.
So to help you get there, here are the top four fancy foods that are always good to go, presented by a very fancy man.
Advertisement
This post is a sponsored collaboration between Cazadores and G/O Media Studios.
DISCUSSION