Here are The Most Popular Fast Food Chains in America Based on Sales

National Chains
- McDonald’s: Known for their iconic golden arches, the global fast food giant is synonymous with classics like the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, and world-famous French fries.
- Starbucks: Renowned for its extensive coffee menu, Starbucks has gained a loyal following with favorites such as the Caramel Macchiato, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Frappuccinos.
- Subway: With its focus on fresh ingredients and customizable sandwiches, Subway offers a diverse range of options, including the iconic Subway Club, Meatball Marinara, and Veggie Delite.
- Burger King: Known for its flame-grilled burgers, Burger King boasts signature items like the Whopper, Chicken Fries, and the famous “Have it Your Way” concept.
- Taco Bell: With a Mexican-inspired menu, Taco Bell serves up signatures like the Crunchwrap Supreme, Doritos Locos Tacos, and the fiery Diablo Sauce.
- Wendy’s: Known for its square-shaped burgers and fresh ingredients, Wendy’s boasts menu items like the Baconator, Dave’s Single, and the Frosty, a unique blend of a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream.
- KFC: Famous for its finger-lickin’ good fried chicken, often served in a bucket.
- Pizza Hut: A popular go-to for the iconic Pan Pizza, Stuffed Crust Pizza, and their popular WingStreet wings.
- Domino’s Pizza: Emphasizing speedy delivery, Domino’s Pizza delivers hot and fresh pizzas, including favorites like the Pepperoni Pizza, ExtravaganZZa, and the Domino’s Bread Twists.
- Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts): Known for its vast selection of coffee and baked goods, Dunkin’ offers delights such as Boston Kreme Donuts, Munchkins, and its signature Dunkin’ Original Blend Coffee.
Regional Chains
- In-N-Out Burger: A beloved West Coast favorite, In-N-Out Burger is famous for its simple yet delicious offerings like the Double-Double, Animal Style burgers, and hand-cut fries.
- Culver’s: Hailing from the Midwest, Culver’s is known for its ButterBurgers, Fresh Frozen Custard, and a wide selection of mouthwatering Wisconsin Cheese Curds.
- Whataburger: A Texas treasure, Whataburger satisfies cravings with classics like the Whataburger, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and their signature A.1. Thick & Hearty Burger.
- Shake Shack: Originating in New York City, Shake Shack delights customers with their high-quality burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and refreshing milkshakes made with real ice cream.
- Bojangles’: A Southern favorite, Bojangles’ serves up flavorful Cajun-inspired fare, including its famous Bo-Berry Biscuits, seasoned fried chicken, and buttery biscuits.
- Tim Hortons: A Canadian staple, Tim Hortons is celebrated for its coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches, offering favorites like the Double Double Coffee and the Timbit variety pack.
- Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers: With a focus on tender chicken fingers and signature Cane’s Sauce, this Louisiana-born chain has gained popularity for its simplicity and quality.
- Zaxby’s: Specializing in chicken, Zaxby’s tempts taste buds with dishes like its hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, Zax Sauce, and the iconic Zaxby’s Chicken Sandwich.
- Sheetz: A convenience store chain that originated in Pennsylvania, Sheetz offers made-to-order food, including delicious MTO (Made-to-Order) sandwiches, salads, and snacks.
- Del Taco: Blending Mexican and American cuisines, Del Taco offers favorites such as the Del Combo Burrito, Crinkle Cut Fries, and their famous secret sauce.
