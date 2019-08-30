Dear Takeout readers: I have a request.
This week, I was struck by an urge to learn to play chess. I’ve never expressed any interest in 30-odd years, but all of a sudden I was mesmerized by the game. Maybe there’s a certain nobility in playing chess that feels prim and proper, and now I want to learn everything about it.
I’m starting from scratch. I don’t even remember which way the pieces move without referring to a guide. So tell me: Are there books, videos, websites I should pick up to help me learn and appreciate the game? Please tell me in the comments below.
Enjoy the long weekend, everyone. We’ve got a lot of exciting changes coming to the site next week.