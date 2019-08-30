Photo: Motortion (iStock)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Dear Takeout readers: I have a request.

This week, I was struck by an urge to learn to play chess. I’ve never expressed any interest in 30-odd years, but all of a sudden I was mesmerized by the game. Maybe there’s a certain nobility in playing chess that feels prim and proper, and now I want to learn everything about it.

Advertisement

I’m starting from scratch. I don’t even remember which way the pieces move without referring to a guide. So tell me: Are there books, videos, websites I should pick up to help me learn and appreciate the game? Please tell me in the comments below.

Enjoy the long weekend, everyone. We’ve got a lot of exciting changes coming to the site next week.