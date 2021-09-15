I’m not sure about you, but whenever I use a ketchup packet, I always think to myself what a monumental waste of packaging they are. Try as I might, I never quite seem to get every last bit of ketchup out of them; even when I do my best, I inevitably make a mess. Well, guess what, fools? Heinz has come out with a sauce doohickey for all of us called the Heinz Packet Roller, and it’s here to save our asses.

Per a press release sent to The Takeout, the small device promises to crank out every last bit of sauce by rolling packets between two small cylinders. The release doesn’t include the Packet Roller’s dimensions, but it looks to be the size of something you can put on your keychain. Sweet. Nothing like getting your keys covered in ketchup or mustard and then putting them right back into your pocket. Anyway, here’s the obligatory brand quote:

“There are few things better than the unmistakable taste of HEINZ and enjoying a meal with family and friends. Our packets bring the magic to mealtime no matter where people are having their burger and fries but squeezing out every drop is no easy feat. We engineered the HEINZ Packet Roller to give fans a whole new way to savor their favorite condiment and ensure the last drop never goes to waste again.”

Guess what? Starting today, you’ll be able to buy one for yourself. The Heinz Packet Roller will sell for an affordable $5.70 on the brand’s website, starting at 11 AM CDT (at the time of this post, the site still isn’t active). You can also get the gadgets in person at Primanti Bro’s sandwich shops in Pittsburgh, which are famous for putting fries on their sandwiches. Don’t worry, I plan on getting one. Hopefully I can report back with great success, provided I don’t ruin my work-issued laptop with a bunch of ketchup first.