Heinz releases the slowest jigsaw puzzle on earth

Photo : Heinz

For people who do not have cats, jigsaw puzzles have become the new “it” way to keep calm and pass the long, loooooong trapped-inside-and-losing-one’s-mind days of quarantine. Heinz ketchup—ostensibly worried about people becoming too calm during these “uncertain times”—decided to release a puzzle of its own: 570 itty-bitty pieces, all the same signature shade of Heinz ketchup red. No images, no shading, no hidden messages. All red, all the time.

If you’re the special brand of lunatic who sees a puzzle like this and wants in, you’ll have to be a lucky lunatic, since this puzzle can only be won through a contest. Follow @Heinz on Instagram (or @Heinz_ca, if you’re Canadian), leave a comment on the puzzle post, sit back, and hope for the best.