Any Stardew Valley fans in here? I haven’t played it yet, but friends of mine swear by the role playing game for its idyllic and relaxing qualities. I know a lot of people turned to its charms to do things like farm crops, fish, and mine for ore, to ease peak anxiety during the pandemic. And you can apparently also marry townspeople too. Hey, not every game needs to be about wanton chaos and destruction.

Stardew Valley was a big hit, which means fans of the series will probably be pretty delighted to know that its developer, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, is developing a new game called Haunted Chocolatier. It’s a standalone game and isn’t an update or a sequel to Stardew Valley, though I’m sure it shares some similar vibes to the farming simulator.

As you might guess from the name, yes, it involves making chocolate. You’ll go out into the wild to gather ingredients, set up your big chocolate factory, and interact with characters (which appears to include romance). Barone released a trailer on YouTube, and I’m sure a bunch of you will delighted to see it.

But what about the “haunted” part? At some point there’s a ghost using a cash register during the trailer, while other ghosts float around the room. So I’m guessing there’s a little bit of cutesy, non-serious spooky stuff involved in its gameplay.

With Halloween coming up so soon, now is the perfect time to receive the news. It’ll get you in the mood to bury yourself in blankets on the couch, and to munch on some candy while tapping away at your controller. I’ve been playing a lot of Back 4 Blood lately, so I could probably use Haunted Chocolatier to lower my blood pressure for a while. No release date has been announced, so we probably have a while, but it’s nice to have something to look forward to in the coming months.