What were you doing at 11 p.m. last night? I was two melatonin gummies in, frantically scrolling Twitter, counting down the hours until I can leave COVID isolation and re-enter society. (Only 68 to go now!) That’s when I saw it: a video that soothed my soul and transported me to another world. A world of spit-roasted meats. A world of jolly companionship. I’m referring to this video I found on Twitter, which features a large man and a small man working together to prepare a meat kebab.



The video was posted by Turkish restauranteur Burak Özdemir. The sped-up clip shows Özdemir working alongside Hasbulla Magomedov, an internet-famous gentleman of small stature. I had never heard of Magomedov until I sent the video to my brother. “That’s Hasbulla the GOAT,” my brother texted (GOAT = Greatest Of All Time), explaining that Hasbulla, a Russian native, got famous on TikTok and now hangs out with UFC fighters. (He’s around 19 years old, The Sun reports; his childlike appearance is reportedly due to a form of dwarfism.)

But this video’s appeal has nothing to do with Hasbulla’s fame, nor his stature. This video is about pure joy. I watched it maybe 15 times, mesmerized as Özdemir and Magomedov prepare a delicious-looking kebab, grinning and throwing the occasional thumbs up to the camera.

Why do I love this video so much? I think it has less to do with the juicy kebab and more to do with the fact Özdemir and Magomedov appear to be having a really good time. They’re just two guys being dudes, being kind of weird and having a good time in the kitchen. The world needs more of that.

Anyway, that’s all I have for you. Just a bit of fun on the World Wide Web. Go forth, roast a kebab, and have as much fun as those two did!