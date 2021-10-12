I like to think of myself as The Takeout’s resident hell hound. When I’m not writing our monthly horror food column, I’m trawling the internet for all the horror content I can get my hands on. So you can imagine my shock and delight when I received a press release from Harridan Vodka, a New York–based, woman-owned distillery that is taking its vodka “to a darker level” with a “Paranormal Reserve” label. But this vodka isn’t just creepy in spirit. The limited-edition bottles were rested for seven days in three of America’s most haunted locales: the Villisca Axe Murder House, the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, and the Farm on Round Top Road.

If you’re unfamiliar, the latter inspired the movie The Conjuring. The bottles rested in the farmhouse were fittingly placed in the “most paranormal sites of the house,” including the designated “seance room.” (The house also once housed the infamous Annabelle doll, which inspired a Conjuring spin-off series that my editor has viewed in its entirety.) [Editor’s note: Annabelle rules.]

The same deal goes for the asylum, which National Geographic designated as one of the most haunted locations in America. There, the bottles were placed in the asylum’s lobotomy room. OoOoOo. Finally, the Villisca Axe Murder House bottles were placed in the attic, where two mysterious killers allegedly waited for hours before bludgeoning an entire family in 1912.

“For our first Halloween since launching Harridan, we wanted to create something first of its kind for our fellow paranormal and occult enthusiasts,” Bridgette Taylor, founder and CEO of Harridan, said in the press release. “As a brand inspired by the witches—and those mistaken for them—of the past, it felt natural to create the ultimate spirit for the holiday that celebrates them.” (For context, the Harridan brand is named for a “bossy, belligerent old woman” and seeks to appeal to drinkers’ “growing, societal interest in spirituality, mysticism, and self-determination.”)

Are you brave enough to try the ostensibly ghost-flavored vodka? (What does ectoplasm taste like, anyway? My money’s on fig.) The bottles are available for purchase in select NYC liquor stores, which will offer national shipping, starting tomorrow, October 13. The bottles are retailing for $140, which certainly seems steep—but I guess you can’t put a price on lost souls.