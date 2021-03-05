Haribo gummy rings, but make it fashion

Photo : Taylor & Hart

Do you like candy and jewelry? Are you crazy in love and filthy, stinkin’ rich? Well then Taylor & Hart has created something special just for you! That’s right, for the low, low price of $34,300, you can give your soulmate the sort of proposal they’ve been dreaming of since the third grade with this Haribo-inspired engagement ring featuring rubies, diamonds, a big-ass yellow sapphire, and no artificial flavors or preservatives.

The centerpiece of the ring, Taylor & Hart boasts in a press release, is a 2.7 karat cabochon yellow sapphire, which is surrounded by 40 fancy-intense yellow diamonds. The band is made of a whopping 224 two-and-a-half karat rubies, and set into 18-karat rose gold. If your beloved doesn’t have much use for inedible jewelry, you can use your engagement ring fund to buy them 1,250,000 Haribo gummy rings instead.

If the Taylor & Hart ring is a bit out of your budget, you’ll be happy to know that Ring Pops remain relatively affordable, with a 20-pack going for about seven bucks on Amazon. For a little more than $100 you can get 285 of those, stash them in a box in the back of your closet, and just keep swapping out your fiance’s rings whenever they become covered with ants. I just saved you $34,200! You’re welcome, America.