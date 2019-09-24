Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

If you’re on Twitter, you’ve seen the Halloween candy meme going around. “One has to go. Forever,” it instructs, for no reason besides the fact this is how social media works, creating arbitrary elimination scenarios so we can argue about the philosophical merits of nougat.

We couldn’t even figure out why this is a meme in the first place, or why it’s sparked any discussion. The Takeout staff collectively decrees Milky Way goes, no question. If you come for our Reese’s, though, god help you.