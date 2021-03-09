Paltrow in 2019 Photo : Stefanie Keenan ( Getty Images )

If the Oprah brand is about living your best life, the Gwyneth Paltrow/Goop brand is all about making sure everyone else knows that you are living a better life than they are, which you can do by shoving a $100 jade egg into your vagina, sorry, “yoni.” But hey, if you’re that desperate for a sense of superiority, isn’t it nice to know that you can buy it?



Goop’s website has long been a repository of detoxifying foods, with recipes for kale salads, cilantro lemonade, and “GP’s Favorite Chicken Salad.” But now the company is branching out into the meal delivery biz. Now you can buy the very best ingredients directly from GP herself.

The goal of Goop Kitchen, according to a press release quoted by Forbes, is to “accelerate the clean food movement by proving, just as Paltrow did years ago, that whole, unprocessed meals can be both satisfying and convenient, this time brought right to your door with just a few clicks.” The meals themselves are an assortment of bowls and wraps, all under $16 and available for delivery exclusively in the four most expensive neighborhoods in west LA.

“Expanding into food delivery feels like a natural step forward,” Noora Raj Brown Goop’s SVP of communications and brand marketing told Forbes. “Nutritious, life-simplifying recipes have been a pillar of the goop brand since Gwyneth Paltrow launched the first newsletter from her kitchen counter over twelve years ago. Since then, the demand for making satisfying, nutrient-dense food convenient has only grown. We are thrilled to launch goop Kitchen in our hometown of Santa Monica and are looking forward to watching it grow.”

