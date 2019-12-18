Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Branson, Missouri

“Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar.” It rolls off the tongue, like something determined by the cosmos for us to utter. It has a pentametric lilt and evokes an image of Trash Can Nachos. It is the ideal restaurant concept in the ideal location.
According to KY3 in Springfield, Missouri, FACE Amusement Group has announced a partnership with Guy Fieri (of Food Network fame) to open a restaurant at the Branson Landing retail and dining complex in downtown Branson, Missouri, a city that prides itself on being a family vacation destination where wholesome entertainment options abound. FACE already manages several properties at Branson Landing, including the 7D Dark Ride Adventure and the world’s first indoor corn maze. Teaming up with a celebrity chef makes sense, given that Guy’s bourbon brown sugar BBQ wings are, it could be argued, a seven-dimensional adventure unto themselves.
Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar is expected to open next summer. Fieri himself has made a pitch-perfect statement on the partnership: “I’m all about great food, good times and big fun so to be able to partner up with folks like FACE Hospitality is a perfect opportunity to bring it all together in one place…Branson!”