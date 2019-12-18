Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Branson, Missouri

Photo : Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

“Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar.” It rolls off the tongue, like something determined by the cosmos for us to utter. It has a pentametric lilt and evokes an image of Trash Can Nachos. It is the ideal restaurant concept in the ideal location .

According to KY3 in Springfield, Missouri, FACE Amusement Group has announced a partnership with Guy Fieri (of Food Network fame) to open a restaurant at the Branson Landing retail and dining complex in downtown Branson, Missouri, a city that prides itself on being a family vacation destination where wholesome entertainment options abound. FACE already manages several properties at Branson Landing , including the 7D Dark Ride Adventure and the world’s first indoor corn maze. Teaming up with a celebrity chef makes sense, given that Guy’s bourbon brown sugar BBQ wings are, it could be argued, a seven-dimensional adventure unto themselves.

Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar is expected to open next summer. Fieri himself has made a pitch-perfect statement on the partnership: “I’m all about great food, good times and big fun so to be able to partner up with folks like FACE Hospitality is a perfect opportunity to bring it all together in one place…Branson!”