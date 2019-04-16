Dear God:



Are Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri friends? If not, they should be.

Yours,

Everyone

Dear Mortals:



It is my divined right that Fieri and Hagar should not only be friends and spirit animals, but also, business partners. They shall collaborate on a new tequila called Santo Fino Blanco, made with Blue Weber agave. I shall compel Fieri to offer this on-point quote: “There are a few things I know. Great food, killer drinks and wild times… and Sammy and I are makin’ it all happen with Los Santo.”

Love,

G

Dear God:



By the way, are Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri the same person?

Just curious,

Us

Hey you:



Here’s a video of them in the same room plugging their tequila. Yet I still don’t have an answer.

Love,

Y.O.B. (Your Omnipotent Being)