Flavortown’s patron saint Guy Fieri produced a documentary about restaurants during COVID-19

Guy Fieri is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California Photo : Albert L. Ortega / Contributor ( Getty Images )

We all know Guy Fieri from his shock top of hair, his loud voice, his colorful wardrobe, and oh yeah, he had some tiny hit Food Network TV show.

Advertisement

But for all the cartoonishness we’ve associated with his very being, we also keep hearing a lot of quiet good things he’s been doing during rough times, like partnering with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund during the pandemic to give restaurant workers some help. Then there was the wildfire relief effort in 2018, when he and José Andrés helped people displaced by the raging fires. Is it me or is he starting to develop some kind of halo over his head?

He also appears to be keeping one graphic designer very busy, too, as he’s got some sick ’shopped photos of himself on Twitter:

Advertisement

But the latest title he’s taken on is movie producer: he’s releasing a documentary about the state of restaurants during the pandemic called Restaurant Hustle 2020: All On the Line. It’s already aired during the virtual DOC NYC film festival earlier this year, but it will air publicly on the Food Network on December 27, according to Delish.

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $218 at Backmarket Use the promo code Kinja2020

The documentary follows the challenges of restaurants owned by chefs Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Marcus Samuelsson, and Christian Petroni, all people who you’ve probably seen alongside Guy Fieri on the Food Network at one point or another. It goes into subjects like restaurant shutdowns, layoffs, and finding ways to sell food again.

“I’ve traveled coast to coast visiting thousands of restaurants across the country on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and after all the time on the road, it’s clear that restaurants are the heart and soul of their communities,” Fieri told the Food Network’s blog. “When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the impact on the restaurant industry was immediate. Restaurant Hustle 2020: All On The Line provides a real and intimate first-hand look into the lives of four top restaurateurs navigate through it all.”