Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Pints for the pines: Guinness uses unsold beer to feed Christmas trees

marnieshure
Marnie Shure
Filed to:Guinness
GuinnessBeerOh that's nice
3
1
Illustration for article titled Pints for the pines: Guinness uses unsold beer to feed Christmas trees
Photo: Richard Cummins (Getty Images)

It is a rare delight to hear about COVID-19-related disruptions to the supply chain that actually have a positive impact on the world. The Guinness brewery in Dublin is a great example of a major beverage brand finding useful solutions to an unfortunate problem: unused kegs of beer are being put to use as fertilizer for Christmas trees at area farms.

Advertisement

The Independent reports that since the beginning of the pandemic lockdown, Guinness has been collecting the unsold kegs of its product from various on-trade customers (bars, restaurants, hotels, etc.). Director of brewery operations Aidan Crowe explained to the Independent that after the beer is collected, “we decant it and we disperse the product through a number of environmentally sustainable routes... The vast majority of the beer goes to willow and Christmas tree plantations, it’s used as nutrients in those farms.” Beer, it turns out, forms a rich compost.

Crowe confirmed that “hundreds of thousands of kegs” have been diverted in this way since the start of the pandemic, so if anyone in Ireland is feeling festive come December, they’re likely to find some of the most robust yuletide trees they’ve ever laid eyes on.

Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

The Cookie Table Cookbook spotlights Youngstown and Pittsburgh’s best baking tradition

Do we even need menus anymore?

Wedding postponed due to COVID? Domino’s wants to “help”

Del Taco is making fresh guac now, and you can get it for free