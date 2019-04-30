Photo: The Fresh Market

Do you wish your guacamole had a cheesier flavor? Do you wish your cheese had a bit of an avocado tinge? Wish no longer, because guacamole cheese has arrived. The Fresh Market chain announces a new addition to its specialty cheese assortment: Amanti Guacamole Cheese. It says, “Combining the best of both worlds, this gouda style cheese is a blend of avocado and lime juice with a touch of chili, tomato, onion and garlic,” all for $24.99/lb.

Just check out all those guac-cheese usages in the photo above (with the really unfortunate color). One one hand, do we need cheese and avocado together? On the other, I get grilled cheese and avocado sandwiches all the time. Fresh Market enthuses that Amanti “can be paired alongside your favorite Mexican dish, shredded over nachos or melted into queso for the ultimate festive dip.” Again, I have issues: warm, melted guacamole?

Y’know, the curiosity factor may draw me to this guac cheese over everything else. Fortunately, Amanti Guacamole Cheese will be available in all The Fresh Market’s stores starting this Wednesday. We bet Queer Eye’s Antoni will love it.

