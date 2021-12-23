If you’re anything like me, you’ll forget to write down a grocery store list and inevitably forget something important at the store. The worst is when you manage to forget right before a holiday, which means you need to run back last minute and hang out in a not-so-fun line. Otherwise dinner’s going ham-less. USA TODAY compiled a list of major grocery and big box store chains that will be open on Christmas Eve for those of you who forgot something. You know who you are.

Even though these stores will be open, however, many of them are closing early, some before dinnertime. And nearly, if not all of them, will be closed on Christmas Day. Of course, before you hop in the car, don’t forget to double check by calling, as some of these store closing times may vary in your area.

Store closing hours on Christmas Eve

Aldi: 4 p.m.

Costco: 5 p.m.

Instacart: The delivery service told USA TODAY that though delivery will be available on Christmas Eve, it’ll be “matching most local retailer hours in the majority of markets where Instacart operates.”

Kroger: Hours vary, call ahead

Meijer: 7 p.m.

Publix: 7 p.m.

Ralph’s: Hours vary, call ahead

Safeway: Hours vary, call ahead

Sam’s Club: 7 p.m.

Shipt (delivery service): Delivering until 6 p.m.

Target: 7 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: 5 p.m.

Walmart: 6 p.m.

Whole Foods: Hours vary, call ahead, but most stores open until 7 p.m.

The entire list, which is long, includes other regional chains local to certain areas of the United States, so if you’re in a pinch, be sure to look up your grocery store options on the USA TODAY website. Ho ho ho, good luck out there, and don’t forget to be kind to your local service worker, who’s probably putting in extra hours so you can get what you need.