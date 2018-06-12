Mouse caught eating cheese in Chicago-area grocery store, lives up to stereotypes

Part of growing up is losing your faith that everything you see on TV is true, so it’s been years since I believed that mice live on cheese, as was depicted in Tom and Jerry cartoons. But now my faith has been restored, thanks to this video that was taken in a Chicago-area grocery store.



Christopher Allison, a shopper at the Food 4 Less in the southwest suburb of Alsip, recorded this cinematic gem of a mouse nibbling away at some pre-sliced cheese in the deli counter and posted it on YouTube last Tuesday night.

True to stereotype, the mouse appears to be trying to get into a package of Swiss cheese while Allison provides running commentary.

Advertisement

In case you were worried about the state of health in Alsip, rest assured that the store and the entire town took immediate action. (You can see an employee in the original video.) In a Facebook post, the mayor announced that he had dispatched both the town health inspector and the building commissioner to the Food 4 Less first thing Wednesday morning and then visited the store himself on Friday morning to confirm that the shelves had been emptied, sterilized, and restocked with rodent-free cheese. The original cheese was “destroyed,” which I hope means that it was left out in the alley for the mouse and its friends to enjoy because life is hard and mice need to celebrate sometimes, too.